Gregory Carr, theater professor at Harris-Stowe State University, portrayed black mountain man, explorer and Crow nation chief James Beckwourth at two presentations at the Historic Sappington House on Feb. 15. He was introduced by Tom Poelker (right) playing Sappington family neighbor Thomas Eddie. “From Sea to Shining Sea” recollected the life of Beckwourth, who was born a slave in Virginia, as a fur trapper, scout, gambler and hotelier.
