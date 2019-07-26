A ray of sunshine. A bright light. A heart for helping others. Never without a smile.
That’s how those who knew and loved 2016 Lindbergh High School graduate Alexandria “Ally” Kostial will remember her.
Kostial, 21, was found shot to death on July 20 in Harmontown, Mississippi, about 20 miles from the campus of the University of Mississippi, where she attended college.
A fellow student and a man she knew, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Texas, has been charged with her murder, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi where the crime occurred.
Authorities have shied away from releasing details about Kostial’s death, but said from the beginning that foul play was suspected.
Ally Kostial’s father, Keith Kostial of Sunset Hills and a former alderman for the city, took to Facebook to inform family and friends of his daughter’s death.
“Saturday afternoon we were visited by the Sunset Hills (Missouri) police who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria (Ally) Kostial was the victim of a homicide,” he said. “Investigations are ongoing.”
Keith Kostial said his daughter was attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the University of Mississippi, where she was working toward a marketing degree. Ole Miss, as it’s better known, is located in Oxford, Mississippi.
Friends, family and community members in Ally Kostial’s hometown in St. Louis have placed flowers and notes of condolences in front of Lindbergh High School.
“Our hearts are broken for the Kostials, and we extend our deepest sympathies to her entire family during this time,” Lindbergh Schools spokesperson Beth Johnston said.
Longtime friend Kassidy Desnoyer, who attended Lindbergh High School with Ally Kostial and was also one of her Alpha Phi sorority sisters at Ole Miss, described her as kind-hearted and someone who was never without a smile.
“She was genuinely the brightest light I’ve ever come across, and she always had a smile on her face,” Desnoyer told the Times. “She was kind to everyone she met. She cared for others and she also wanted to give back. She devoted her time to doing mission work during her summers. She truly was a ray of sunshine.”
Desnoyer said she’ll cherish the memories the friends have been making together since meeting when they were 10 years old. She recalled the two eating lunch together in middle school, then becoming Lindbergh Flyers in high school and eventually college sorority sisters.
“I’m so grateful that I got to know Ally throughout high school, and that we shared so many memorable experiences at Ole Miss together,” Desnoyer said, adding the friends carpooled to college together. “She was a great friend to me.”
Desnoyer said Ally Kostial was a cheerleader, ran track and field, and played golf at Lindbergh High School. She also started her own golf club at Ole Miss her freshman year for both boys and girls. She said Ally Kostial was also devoted to her studies.
Sarah Raviani, an Ole Miss student who had a business class with Ally Kostial, recalled how happy and optimistic she always was. Raviani had seen Ally Kostial on campus the day before she was killed.
“On Friday, (July 19), I saw her smiling and happy. She was content and had an excitement for life that captivated my attention every single day,” Raviani said. “Every day when I saw her I thought to myself that I should be thankful and happy, just like Ally always was. I am heartbroken knowing that I will never see her beautiful smile again ... Ally, your radiance and captivating smile will live on in my memory forever.”
Dozens of people gathered together Thursday night, July 25, at Lindbergh High to remember Ally Kostial. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 4 to 8 p.m., at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 S. Kirkwood Road. The funeral is Saturday at the same church.
Mississippi authorities continue to investigate Kostial’s homicide.