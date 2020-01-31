Former state representative and retired minister Rev. Gloria R. Weber died on Tuesday, Jan. 21. She was 86 years old.
Rev. Weber taught grade school in Webster Groves, raised four children with her husband John, then later attended Eden Theological Seminary. She was ordained in 1974, becoming the first female Lutheran pastor serving in parish ministry.
She also was elected and served one term in the Missouri House, representing south St. Louis County from 1993-94. In 1994, she was named Democratic Rookie of the Year.
Funeral services were held on Jan. 27, followed by interment at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Affton.