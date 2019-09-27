This is for all you Football Moms. You know who you are. It’s Friday, which means you barely have time to get yourself ready because you’ve got a game!
Youth league, high school or college … you’ve got maps to check and schedules to integrate. You’ve got stadium chairs on hooks in the garage, and jackets and blankets ready to go, because if you don’t need them now you’ll need them soon.
You’ve got badges on lanyards to lay out alongside your team sweatshirt or polo. You’ve got a button with your kid’s picture on it. You’ve got coolers to pack and snacks to prepare. You’ve got your keys by the door and your heart in your throat. And boy, do I miss it.
For 11 straight seasons, we had a football team, or teams, to follow. My time as a football mom began in August 2008, when Matt was a skinny high school freshman with a blue lineman’s jersey that was a tad too big.
“This won’t last,” I told my husband Tom. “I don’t think he’s going to like getting hit.”
He didn’t mind at all. Matt played four years at St. Louis U. High through the fall of 2011, that one glorious season when the varsity team made the state quarterfinal.
That same season, our other son Jack started his own football journey, one that would last eight years from those first tentative snaps as a SLUH freshman to the defensive line of the DePauw University Tigers. His playing days ended last November in front of 9,500 fans in one of college football’s most storied Division III rivalries.
In 11 seasons, the boys played — and Tom and I sat through — every kind of weather, from triple-digit temperatures to below freezing winds. But nothing was worse than 40 degrees and pouring rain. But we did it. Late nights. Long weekends. Stinking laundry and muddy shoes. Miles and miles on the minivan and mini SUV. And we loved every minute of it.
Both boys had their moments, their forced fumbles, their sacks, their interceptions – moments that would make me jump out of my seat. And in every single game, more than 100 over 11 seasons, I’d fidget in the bleachers with a finger rosary in my pocket and a Hail Mary on my lips. Still can’t watch a football game any other way.
I’d scan for their numbers — 41, 45, 71, 91 — bursting with pride when they ran on the field and breathing a sigh of relief when they didn’t (and never telling either of them that).
I’d be screaming for a tackle and praying for safety all at once — not just for my boys but for all of them, because when you’re a Football Mom, they’re all your sons.