A bustling food truck event followed this year’s Affton Community Days Parade on Saturday, Sept. 21, where crowds of Affton residents, their families and their neighbors joined together to continue the celebration.
Located in the currently empty lot at Gravois and Tobey, “Food Trucks on Parade” featured seven of St. Louis’s most popular food trucks, adoptable dogs from Needy Paws rescue, fundraising for Boy Scout Pack 821 and H.E.R.O.E.S Care and food donation collection for Feed My People and Affton Christian Food Pantry.
The food truck lineup included Filipino cuisine from Guerrilla Street Food, tacos from Mission Taco Truck, piled-high fries from Essentially Fries, topped hot dogs and nachos from Doggie Mac’s, frozen treats from Fire & Ice Cream Truck, cupcakes from The Sweet Divine, and cold beer and canned cocktails from 4 Hands Brewing Co.
The plot of land is currently being considered as the future home of 9 Mile Garden, a food truck garden that will also serve as a town center for Affton. Developer Seneca Commercial Real Estate, owner of Affton Plaza, is in the process of seeking the permissions necessary to bring this proposed project to Affton.
If the project is approved, it will bring daily food truck service, outdoor movies, live musical performances, farmers markets and community events to this space beginning in Spring 2020.