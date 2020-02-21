Thirty St. Louis-area food trucks have signed on as members of 9 Mile Garden, Missouri’s first food truck garden, and will serve visitors of the attraction when it opens this spring.
The venue will be located at 9375 Gravois Road within Affton Plaza, a retail center owned and operated by Seneca Commercial Real Estate.
The number of food truck members allows for each vendor to provide service two days per week, ensuring a wide variety of dining options for visitors. Vendors will also participate in special events at the garden.
The inaugural food truck lineup at 9 Mile Garden includes: Balkan Treat Box, Farmtruk, Seoul Taco, Guerrilla Street Food, Doggie Mac’s, Sugarfire 64, Essentially Fries, Wok and Roll, The Saucy Iguana, Ukraft, Truckeria Del Valle, Burgers STL, Wayno’s, Blues Fired Pizza, Spud Shack, The Crooked Boot, Honest to Goodness, Sedara Sweets, Zia’s On The Hill, Super Smokers, CJ’s Deli, Tastebudz Express, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Fire & Ice Cream Truck, Truck Norris, Scoops & More, Poptimism, Graze, Smokey’s Q, and Twisted Tacos.
Guest trucks from across the country will make appearances from time to time, as well.
9 Mile Garden is a family-focused entertainment district where visitors will find a feast of local food and drinks, outdoor movies, live music and performances, community events and more.
In addition to food truck service six days a week, a jumbo screen will show outdoor movies and live stream sporting events, and a permanent stage will play host to local and national entertainers sharing live music and performances.
“We’re both excited and honored to have such a stellar lineup of trucks at 9 Mile Garden,” said 9 Mile Garden Managing Partner Brian Hardesty. “We’re bringing the best of the local food truck scene to our visitors, as well as providing a dedicated place for trucks to serve their food and grow their businesses.”
“This is the future of food trucks in St. Louis,” said Bryan Scott, owner of Doggie Mac’s. “It’s the kind of thing I envisioned when I opened my truck, and it’s what will drive the popularity of food trucks over the top in St. Louis. We all enjoy having a variety of foods in one place, and when you add in the opportunity to socialize and gather as a community, it’s a game-changer for our city. There’s nothing like it here.”