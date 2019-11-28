In a matter of moments, Lindbergh High School’s 1-0 lead vanished in the Class 4 Missouri State Boys Soccer Third-Place game.
The Flyers yielded a game-tying goal with two minutes, five seconds remaining in regulation. Then in overtime, Lee’s Summit West turned a controversial hand-pass foul into a free-kick game-winning goal with 12:01 left in the first 15-minute overtime.
Lindbergh (17-10-1) settled for fourth place with a 2-1 loss to Lee’s Summit West on Nov. 23 at the Soccer Park in Fenton, even though it dominated play until the end. The Flyers also lost a 2-1 decision in similar fashion in the state semifinals to eventual state champion De Smet on Nov. 22. De Smet’s first goal came off a hand-ball foul.
“We had control the whole game, had better of the play and had multiple (scoring) opportunities,” Lindbergh Coach Mark Giesing said. “And two days in a row a difficult decision didn’t go our way. What can you say? They’re (referees) supposed to be the best in the state.
“So, you assume they are,” Giesing added. “Boy, oh, boy, that’s a play that is not going to be called nine times out of 10. That’s the way life is. It may have hit his arm, but his arm was in tight to his body. The ball hit him and he didn’t play the ball. It’s just an unfortunate situation.”
“Even though I’m just a junior, it just sucks for these (19) seniors ending on that,” Lindbergh forward Nedim Sarajlilja said. “I love these boys. To end on that is actually tragic.”
In the loss to Lee’s Summit West, Lindbergh had numerous scoring chances, but only produced one goal. That came on a corner kick from senior Mitchell Patten that glanced off the top of the head of junior forward Almir Mujcinovic right to Sarajlilja, who knocked in the shot into the left corner of the net with 24:04 left until intermission.
Lee’s Summit West’s game-tying goal came on a lapse by the defense. Flyers senior Michael Geary didn’t have a chance to stop the shot. Geary recorded two saves to Lee’s Summit West’s five. The Flyers outshot West, 17-13, including 17-10 in regulation. The Flyers had six corner kicks to West’s zero. But the Titans prevailed on the stat that matters most.
“Overall, we played exactly the way we wanted to play tonight. We played the way we needed to play and I thought we looked great,” Giesing said. “I was so proud of the way we knocked the ball around tonight. We just didn’t get some breaks. We played a lot of good soccer tonight. I was very happy with that.”
Senior defender Cole Hutson summed up Lindbergh’s first Final Four appearance since 1994 when the Flyers captured the Class 3 state championship.
“Yesterday was tough, knowing we could have done more,” Hutson said. “But we had a good season overall. We rebounded well and played our game. There’s nothing you can do.”