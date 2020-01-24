For the first time since 2016, there will be a race for seats on the Affton School District Board of Education, and two long-time members will be leaving.
Current Board President Patricia Zahn, who has been a board member since being appointed in 2011, has filed to retain her seat in the April 7 election.
Vying with Zahn for the three available seats will be challengers Justin P. Carney, Lara Kuehling Leonberger, Rachel Amanda Ayres and Bridget Denise Sinamon.
Thomas Bellavia, who has served on the Affton School Board since 2008, and Susan Casaleggi, who has served since 2011, opted not to seek re-election.
“It’s good to see that we have a handful of folks who are interested in moving our district forward,” Zahn said at the board’s Jan. 21 meeting. Had only the three incumbents filed, no election would have been contested on the ballot.
The district has announced that a candidate forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, is scheduled for Monday, March 23, at the Affton Early Childhood Education Center, 9832 Reavis Road.
Air Handlers To Set District Back $105,900
Nothing lasts forever, certainly not half-century-old air handler units. The Affton School District finds itself needing to spend $105,900 to ensure the continued climate control of the high school’s music and band rooms.
The units were original to the building, and failed last summer. The district solicited bids but only received one, from Haberberger HVAC of St. Louis. The district has worked with Haberberger before and staff performed due diligence to ensure the bid was reasonable.