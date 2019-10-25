Crestwood officials are working with St. Louis-based Wellington Environmental teams for abatement and demolition services associated with the Government Center reconstruction project.
The work was made necessary after an Aug. 10 water main break flooded the building’s basement and additional areas.
The new project covers removal of asbestos floor tile, flooring materials and mastic in the fire department and police/public works basement areas, as well as demolition of any walls that are built on top of that flooring. They also will demolish police department lockers.
Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson said the remediation work will be done according to all appropriate guidelines concerning the removal of asbestos, such as air monitoring and setting up a three-chamber decontamination system.
“This step is essential prior to beginning any reconstruction work in the basement. The basement flooring is buckling due to the flood waters. Some of the walls were built on top of that flooring, and must be removed to fully abate the basement,” Simpson said.
He said the metal police department lockers are subject to rust and mold growth because they weren’t able to be opened and cleaned.