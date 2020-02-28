Crestwood fire truck dashboards are now equipped with new technology to individually warn nearby drivers that emergency vehicles are approaching.
Working through a GPS navigation app called Waze, the technology sends real-time dash displays or audio warnings to drivers in the vicinity of where firefighters are going to accidents or fires so drivers can better decide which routes to take or avoid.
Crestwood Alderman Scott Shipley said he believes the Crestwood Fire Department is the first in the St. Louis region to have this new alert technique.
Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht said the system was developed to reduce emergency vehicle crashes and increase the number of drivers who become aware of approaching emergency vehicles, especially those who don’t hear fire truck sirens.
The Bluetooth-enabled system also works with connected headphones and bicycle or motorcycle helmets to interrupt music and send voice alerts about oncoming emergency vehicles. The Waze app is free to download from Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
New Fitness Center
Stone Strength Systems, a new fitness facility and 3,554-square-foot gym is now open at 9462 Watson Industrial Park.
Facility owner Brad Stone was approved to run the business during the board of aldermen’s Feb. 25 meeting. The city’s planning and zoning commissioners recommended approval of the facility on Feb. 5 with modified hours of operation and a clear parking plan with 21 slots.
Stone Strength Systems will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays.
Firefighters’ Work Satisfaction
Crestwood firefighters will be taking a job satisfaction survey later this month. This evaluation update stems from a FOCUS survey about firefighter workplace safety conducted within the department, and at other departments around the country, in April 2018.
In 2018, Crestwood firefighters reported a higher-than-average rate of burnout and a lower-than-average rating of job satisfaction, which led to changes within the department. Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said soon after the survey was conducted, a firefighter floater was added to alleviate the amount of overtime shifts required.
The mayor also said there has been 50 percent turnover in firefighters as well as new leadership since the survey was taken.
In Other News
• Crestwood Alderman Justin Charboneau said he was concerned about safety considerations regarding individuals who walk or stand along the Big Bend/Interstate 44 corridor to ask for money or items. He said drivers running red lights present risks to the people on foot in that area, and he is concerned about people occupying the median and leaving trash behind. The city’s staff and attorney will be checking whose jurisdiction that area is, which they believe could be governed by St. Louis County regulations.
• Crestwood aldermen will be considering a stronger ordinance to ban door-to-door solicitations from commercial vendors due to a significant number of reported solicitations recently occurring at dusk or during evening hours.
The mayor said some residents called police officers because they were unnerved and concerned about surprise solicitors at their door at night. The city already has an ordinance that bans uninvited solicitations of goods, but may expand that language to include unsolicited services, such as roofing repair.
• The mayor said complaints were received about noise from idling 18-wheel trucks overnight in a business area close to residents. He asked that the staff and board members address potential guidelines about running engines during evening hours within certain proximities of residents.
• Crestwood’s Aquatic Center sound system will be replaced by Tech Electronics for roughly $59,500. The job was bid out and is an improvement project funded by the St. Louis County Municipal Parks Grant awarded to the city in 2019.