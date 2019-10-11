Lindbergh fifth-graders at Long and Sappington elementary schools recently performed student-choreographed dance interpretations of the novel “Restart,” with the guidance of mentors from the Modern American Dance Company’s Books in Motion program.
Books in Motion is an inclusive, student-centered program that uses dance to provide students with valuable exposure to literature and the arts. Students at each school spent 10 days working alongside dancers from MADCO. Together, they read “Restart,” by Gordon Korman, the story of a boy who loses his memory and must rediscover who he is — and who he will become. The students then discussed the book’s primary themes and interpreted those themes through movement and dance.
“This experience provided an opportunity for students to engage in teamwork, step out of their comfort zones and explore their creativity,” said Sappington Principal Dr. Ta’Keshia Parker. “Our MADCO leaders did a wonderful job of tapping into the strengths of our students. As a result, they took ownership of their performance. Books in Motion was an excellent opportunity to enhance student learning beyond the classroom. I am extremely proud of our Sappington fifth grade students for their ability to connect with literature through the arts.”
Each school performed their routines during all-school assemblies, and also as part of an evening performance for parents and families.