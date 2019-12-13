Vehicle-mounted, automated license plate readers may be a new tool that St. Louis County Fenton Police Precinct officers add to their arsenal for spotting crime faster in local areas.
Fenton Alderman Brian Wisbrock raised the idea at the Dec. 5 board meeting of purchasing automated licensed plate readers for local police. He said he especially was interested in how the devices might assist with decreasing crime in the city’s hospitality districts.
Privacy issues were raised, however, as part of the public discussion about where subsequent scanned details reside and with access to whom.
Plate reading technology has been available for nearly a decade. Some landlords use the technology to monitor tenants, and is used by neighborhood association trustees for subdivisions experiencing a high number of break-ins.
Police Capt. Norman Mann of the Fenton Police Precinct answered questions about the readers, citing that officers use the devices to identify stolen license plates, abductions, expired licenses or tags, vehicles associated with drivers for whom there are warrants, stolen vehicles or people who are wanted for violent crimes.
Automated license plate readers can read up to 1,800 to 2,000 license plates per minute. Alderman Andrew Sobey Jr. asked what happens to the details once cameras pick up a license plate.
Mann said if the scan produces a match, it can lead to an investigative stop by an officer. Otherwise, the various license numbers go into a law enforcement database to potential matches with police hot sheets or wanted felons, and then are purged from the database after 90 days.
Mann admitted that while the cameras find more stolen cars than what may be uncovered manually by officers, the cameras also can produce a bit of information overload for officers when driving through parking lots or when near interstates.
Alderman Richard Patton said he was supportive of anything that makes officers more efficient.
“I’m receptive to making our community more incident-free,” he added.
Mann said he believed three St. Louis area police precincts have ALRPs, and that at least one area uses a stationary camera device.
Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses encouraged caution regarding vigilance about privacy issues of keeping plate numbers on file, with Missouri officials yet to rule about how long that type of information can be kept.
Legal issues related to automated license plate readers continue to be debated from various perspectives. For example, during June 2018, Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said under the state constitution, MoDOT doesn’t have the right to give permission to police to put these type of license readers on stoplights in state-owned areas without opening the agency to lawsuits.
Alderwoman Susan Jokerst said she liked the concept of the cameras increasing overall safety for officers who routinely have to pull up to cars, and that the cameras could save time for officers, as well.
Alderman Joe Maurath asked about potential costs of the security software and dedicated servers that might be needed for the new camera setup.
Wisbrock requested current cost estimates for these special types of cameras be gathered so the topic could be readdressed in January. Police estimates from 2018 indicated costs of at least $25,000 for a four-camera setup.
Honeysuckle Removal Pilot
Bud Weil Memorial Park, 990 Gregory Lane, will be used as a Fenton pilot park for bush honeysuckle removal. City officials are soliciting volunteers to assist with the project. Each volunteer will be required to sign a liability waiver and will be shown how to properly remove the invasive species.