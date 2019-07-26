Police Capt. Norman Mann of the Fenton Police Precinct is dedicating his summer to being trained at the world’s premier law enforcement learning center at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
After being at the academy since July 8, Mann returns to Fenton upon graduating on Sept. 13.
The FBI Academy is situated on 547 acres within an immense Marine Corps Base, just 36 miles from Washington, D.C.
“The St. Louis County Police Department has a long-standing tradition of sending eligible command level officers to the academy for personal and professional development,” said Mann. “Chief (Jon) Belmar extended the opportunity for me to attend, so I accepted the chance to gain additional training toward my leadership and communication skills.”
In fact, one or two St. Louis County police commanders typically attend the FBI Academy each year.
Mann said there are 258 students in his sessions, ranging from police chiefs to sergeants from all over the world.
“There are students from Brazil, Columbia, Norway, Ukraine, Trinidad, Greece, Austria, Kosovo, Kenya, Thailand, Malaysia, Ecuador, Maldives, and pretty much every state in the United States,” he added.
He said once he started advancing through the ranks of the St. Louis County Police Department, it has been a realistic goal to obtain executive-level training.
“Attending the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University in June, and now the Academy, is meeting that goal,” he said.
Mann has worked with the St. Louis County Police Department since May 2001, and became captain of the St. Louis County Police Department’s Fenton 5th Precinct in January.
His FBI classes consist of Leadership in Investigative Strategies for Violent Crime, Contemporary Issues for Law Enforcement Executives, Seminar in Managing the Law Enforcement Image, Managing Organizational Change and Development, and Fitness in Law Enforcement.
“All of the courses focus on the mental aspect of leadership and personal development. The Fitness in Law Enforcement class is required for all students to focus on personal wellness and physical training,” he said.
Mann said he’s eager to apply what he’s learning to Fenton community initiatives.
“Being able to incorporate scientific models and theories learned through my interactions with the community, as well as my officers, will be beneficial. I hope to also have a better understanding on why individuals commit crimes and develop methods to combat and deter these crimes within Fenton,” Mann said.
He said his favorite component of the academy has been discussing law enforcement challenges and techniques with his classmates.
“It’s amazing to see the same issues and strategies are similar throughout the world; however, there are some things I have learned, and will attempt to implement throughout my career,” he said.
On weekends, Mann said he takes some time to sightsee, such as going to Gettysburg and famous monuments.
“But, so far, I’ve been concentrating on completing research papers, class assignments and most importantly, sleeping in. I hope to fly home soon to see my family for the weekend,” he said.
Once he returns to Missouri in September, Mann said he will resume his focus on the safety and wellness of Fenton residents.
“Full transparency will continue to be a priority for the Fenton Police Precinct, and we will always listen to our community partners to move Fenton forward,” he said.