Navy Midshipman Andrew Barr, from Fenton, participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community.
Barr, a 2016 Rockwood Summit High School graduate, has selected to serve aboard USS Thomas Hudner. Barr is majoring in mechanical engineering while attending Marquette University. Upon graduation, Barr will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and report aboard Thomas Hudner as a surface warfare officer.
“Marquette NROTC has provided me with my closest friends in college,” Barr said. “Professionally, NROTC has exposed me to numerous leadership styles which I have used to further develop my personal leadership.”
Thomas Hudner is a guided missile destroyer capable of completing diverse missions such as anti-air and anti-submarine warfare. The ship is currently homeported in Jacksonville, Florida.
“I am excited to further my development and application of leadership skills,” Barr said. “I am also looking forward to observing both the inner workings of a naval warship, as well as how the command structure functions. I will bring initiative, dependability and enthusiasm to my new ship.”