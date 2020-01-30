Police are still searching for the man who is suspected of shooting his estranged wife and killing her father at the woman’s home near Fenton last week.
The man has been identified as James Kempf, 45, of the 1700 block of Hawkins Road in Fenton, which is about two and half miles from his wife’s home.
Kempf has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Police were searching a wooded area near Fenton on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 28-29. Authorities have been searching for Kempf since they were called to the woman’s residence in the 1800 block of Charity Court for reports of a shooting on the night of Jan. 23. The street is roughly a mile from the intersection of Highway 141 and Smizer Road.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and she was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police later discovered another shooting victim in the home, a man who had been shot in the head, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified as John Colter — the father of the female victim. Colter, 66, of the 1700 block of Praise Boulevard in Fenton, was at his daughter’s home and had tried to intervene in the struggle when Kempf shot him, according to police.
The woman managed to get out of the house and call 911. Believing that Kempf could still be in the home, police surrounded the residence for several hours.
“Based on the information available, we initially believed the suspect was still armed and barricaded within the residence,” St. Louis County Police Media Relations Officer Tracy Panus said.
Further investigation, however, revealed that Kempf had fled the scene. Police then entered the home and found Colter dead. Police believe Kempf fled immediately after shooting Colter.
According to court documents, Kempf’s wife filed for divorce in September 2019 and sought an order of protection against him in October. The court granted the order of protection and possession of the residence on Charity Lane.
The order of protection stipulates that Kempf was not to abuse or stalk his wife, communicate with her or enter the residence. He was also ordered to be at least 1,000 feet away from her. The couple is scheduled to appear in court for a divorce hearing on Feb. 6.
They have two young children, according to court records, but it’s unclear where the children were staying or if they were at the residence the night the woman and her father were shot. Panus said she could not confirm the whereabouts of the children at the time of the incident.
Kempf worked for a private ambulance service and his wife works for the Mehlville Fire Protection District as a paramedic and firefighter. Friends and family of Kristine Kempf have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her and her children, which had raised more than $14,000 as of Thursday, Jan. 30.
“Kristine will be unable to continue her work as a first responder for the foreseeable future,” organizers of the fundraiser wrote on the page, noting she had been the victim of a “horrific act of domestic violence” when she was attacked and shot by her husband in her home when he violated her order of protection against him. “She and the children are unable to currently live in their home, and it is uncertain when they will be able to return home.”
Police continue to search for Kempf, and the investigation is ongoing.