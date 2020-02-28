Five St. Louis area Gordmans stores are closing soon, according to a release from Stage Stores, the Houston-based owner of the retail chain.
Gordmans locations will close at 687 Gravois Bluffs Boulevard in Fenton, 1355 South Fifth Street in St. Charles, 81 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights, 2259 Missouri Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri and 235 Arnold Crossroads Center in Arnold. The Gordmans in Crystal City is the only area store not on the chopping block.
The decision was made based on the chain’s most recent retail review. No date was given for closure.