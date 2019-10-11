This year’s annual Fenton Days festival was Oct. 4-5 at the Fenton Athletic Association. Residents poured out into the streets of Fenton to enjoy a parade, food trucks, vendors, live music and other family friendly festivities.
Chase Armstrong of Mehlville visits “edu-tainer” Nitro Joe and learns about carbonation with a fizzy experiment.
Scott Miller, DVM, of Olde Town Fenton Pet Hospital, waves hello from an inflatable bull.
Sylar (6) and Savannah (3) Russo of of Pacific wait patiently for the parade to begin, candy buckets at the ready to collect treats.
The Rockwood Summit Silver Stars Dance Team performs at the Fenton Days Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Five -year-old Addison Ross of Fenton plays a basketball game at Fenton Days.