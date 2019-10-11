This year’s annual Fenton Days festival was Oct. 4-5 at the Fenton Athletic Association. Residents poured out into the streets of Fenton to enjoy a parade, food trucks, vendors, live music and other family friendly festivities.

fenton1.jpg

Chase Armstrong of Mehlville visits “edu-tainer” Nitro Joe and learns about carbonation with a fizzy experiment.

fenton2.jpg

Scott Miller, DVM, of Olde Town Fenton Pet Hospital, waves hello from an inflatable bull.

fenton3.jpg

Sylar (6) and Savannah (3) Russo of of Pacific wait patiently for the parade to begin, candy buckets at the ready to collect treats.

fenton4.jpg

The Rockwood Summit Silver Stars Dance Team performs at the Fenton Days Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5.

fenton5.jpg

Five -year-old Addison Ross of Fenton plays a basketball game at Fenton Days.

Tags