Fenton aldermen voted 5-1 on Sept. 12 to seek an opinion from Missouri Attorney Eric Schmitt’s office regarding disagreements occurring since April 25 about a board voting procedure.
Four aldermen and Mayor Bob Brasses remain in gridlock about a disputed procedural issue that affects representation and potential control among the city’s board members. The four board members wanted to elect the group’s three leaders among the current seven members before first filling the board vacancy created by former alderman Brasses becoming mayor in April.
After being sworn in, Brasses was ready immediately with a nominee for the vacant seat during the same evening. The nominee was not approved by the four, majority-vote-holding board members. Since April, Brasses presented three different nominees for the available seat at nine different special meetings.
At the Sept. 12 board meeting, Board Member Andrew Sobey Jr. was absent and Board Member Chris Clauss voted against seeking the attorney general’s advice.
On July 25, aldermen voted to hire an arbitrator to provide impartial, non-binding guidance for their internal impasse. However, when it came time to schedule the arbitration dates aldermen did not support a bill to authorize hiring the firm.
City Attorney Erin Seele said an attorney general will see that state laws take precedence over city laws. She said any potential opinions received would be non-binding and that responses are not guaranteed from the state office.
Alderman Richard Patton said he expected the attorney general to rule on whether a mayor can decline to call scheduled meetings to order.
Alderman Joe Maurath said state laws clearly indicate there needs to be eight seated members on Fenton’s board and that mayors set meeting agendas.
“I hope he (attorney general) would look at the city’s ordinances if the state laws are silent in any areas,” said Board Member Susan Jokerst.