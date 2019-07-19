Feed My People has sent out an appeal for donations. Food donations have been considerably less than normal and the organization is in critical need of food. The following is a list of most needed food items:
• Canned meats, tuna, stews
• Canned vegetables, fruits, juices
• Boxed pasta, mac ’n cheese, rice, beans
• Cereals, hot and cold
• Baby formula, baby food
• Ensure, Boost or similar product
• Powdered milk
• Peanut butter, jelly and jams.
Donations are accepted Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at either Feed My People location: 171 Kingston Drive (63125) or 3295 Ottomeyer Road in High Ridge. For more information, visit www.feed-my-people.org or call 314-631-4900 (St. Louis), 636-677-9885 (High Ridge).