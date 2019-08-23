A bumblebee settles on an ironweed flower and a silver-spotted skipper spends time in a flower bed at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood. The center held an educational “Pollinator Party” on Aug. 20 for young naturalists. Children searched for, then learned about native pollinators like bees, butterflies and other invertebrates.
