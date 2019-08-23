Farmington, Missouri, established more than 200 years ago, is only one hour south of St. Louis off Highway 67. The historic town is home to an array of activities and attractions making it a perfect destination for all interests.
At the edge of the Ozark Mountains in St. Francois County, Farmington is surrounded by nine scenic state parks, such as Hawn, Elephant Rocks and St. Joe, Sam A. Baker and St. Francois. Outdoor recreation abounds near Farmington with options, like camping, biking, hiking, swimming and off-roading at the ATV Park.
Love to go fishing? There are 24 streams and rivers in or near Farmington and two stocked lakes within city limits.
Farmington is also a golfer’s delight. Rated four stars by Golf Digest Magazine, Crown Pointe Golf Club boasts one of the most stunningly beautiful golf courses in Missouri. Nestled in the beautiful rolling hill countryside of Farmington, the course melds gently rolling terrain, a variety of water hazards and over 40 bunkers that will test every club in your bag.
The charm of Farmington’s Historic Downtown District offers visitors a distinct regional shopping and dining experience. Find quaint local shops, eclectic cuisine choices, wine from local wineries and regional arts and craft shops, galleries, coffee houses and boutiques.
Farmington also offers the wine connoisseur an impressive selection with more than a dozen wineries and vineyards located in the Farmington area.
The upcoming Farmington Fall Fest, Blues, Brews & BBQ event is a great way to sample what Farmington is all about. The event is Friday, September 20, from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday, September 21, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., located in beautiful downtown Farmington.
The Blues, Brews & BBQ event attendees can expect to find a craft beer garden, live music Friday night and all day Saturday, food trucks, unique hand made craft items and vendors, The Wood Den Chainsaw Carvers, live blacksmith demonstrations and family friendly activities. The BBQ is an official St. Louis BBQ Society sanctioned contest with an $8,000 prize purse.
For more information and upcoming events, visit www.discoverfarmingtonmo.com