Affton Cougar Cheerleaders entertain crowds along the parade route at Saturday’s Affton Community Days Parade. This year’s parade, with the theme “Affton Gives Back,” supported donations to area food pantries.
photo by Veronica Francis
The St. Louis County Police Department Honor Guard displays the Stars and Stripes during the Sept. 21 parade.
photo by Veronica Francis
The Moolah Shrine Drum Corps performs along the 1.6-mile route.