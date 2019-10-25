Redevelopers of the former shopping plaza currently called Crestwood City Center are targeting December to submit new site plans, now with a tripled projected price tag from the original $100 million to $300 million.
Kent Evans, Walpert Properties Inc. partner and director of development, gave a project status update at an Oct. 22 Crestwood Board of Aldermen meeting, with quite a few interested residents in attendance. He said the goal was still to break ground on the site during 2020, although no firm dates or duration were revealed.
“This is not an easy development. Plans are bigger and better than previously envisioned,” Evans said. “It’s the most difficult project we’ve ever worked on. But just because it’s difficult doesn’t mean it’s impossible.”
During the meeting’s public comments portion, Kathryn Brandt, a Crestwood resident who lives behind the current dirt pile at the redevelopment site, requested more regular project updates, at least on a quarterly basis.
“They’re moving dirt, starting at 7 a.m., and it’s very loud. But there’s been no progress and no information. We’re told to hold our horses and be patient. I know there can be a lot going on behind the scenes, but after a year of silence, I assumed they (Walpert Properties) walked out like everyone else did,” Brandt said.
She said information and transparency would create more patience.
“Lack of that instills fears and confusion,” Brandt added.
During his prepared remarks, Evans addressed the bubbling of concerns regarding the project.
“I understand there may be some frustration, but it does take a certain amount of time to run through the process and there’s nothing you can do about it. We’re frustrated as well. We would love to start building tomorrow,” he said.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie and city board members, one-by-one, asked Evans if there’s any other assistance the city could provide to speed the process. His response: “No, it’s all on us right now. We’re trying to put the pieces of the (financial) puzzle together.”
Mabie noted that the Walpert team hadn’t yet been given the same 18-month period that predecessors received for the design phase of this project. He said the city’s redevelopment agreement may have to be legally reviewed again in the future, related to potential phases of build-out construction and incremental sales taxes.
Evans said the plan is still to have a high-density place at which to live, work, dine and shop, similar to plans released during October 2018. It’s still a long, narrow space to develop, with limitations, he noted.
“You can’t surface-park it or you will lose the proper density needed, and there needs to be interesting ways to feather together the day and night uses of the property,” he said.
Evans also said he was still “bound to secrecy” regarding which retailers had signed agreements, although he admitted they may be at a nice tipping point regarding the critical mass needed for committed retail renters.
However, he said a recent Walpert survey with nearly 500 respondents revealed Crestwood residents were seeking high-end, multi-family condos to lease or buy rather than apartments. This new direction required revisiting plans, he said.
Evans said the 47-acre project represents the largest development undertaken in the past few decades in all of St. Louis County. It’s double the size of the 27-acre Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development.
The 1957-originated Crestwood Plaza mall was vacated in 2013 and demolished in 2017, leaving only large mounds of fill dirt and organic plant growth on the site.