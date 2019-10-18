The Sunset Hills Historical Society invites the public to a program featuring local Sunset Hills resident and Route 66 aficionado Phil Denton on Monday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at Sunset Hills City Hall, 3939 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
Denton has presented his Route 66 information to the Sunset Hills Historical Society before, but this updated presentation will focus on the local sites that grew as a result of automobile travel. It will also include Route 66 pathways and bridges throughout St. Louis.
Sunset Hills claims only two-and-half miles of Route 66, but the route also had six motels and one tourist resort located on or near the route.
“While these businesses are no longer present in Sunset Hills, and the Watson Road historic bridge and cloverleaf interchange have been replaced, we can all feel honored in knowing that Sunset Hills contained part of the most famous crossroad in America,” Denton said.
Denton also owns an extensive vintage postcard collection. His slide show will include some not-forgotten landmarks including Blue Bonnet Court, Vi-Don Motel, Twin Six Court, Westward Motel, Park/Ozark Plaza Court, the Sylvan Beach Resort and the Holiday Inn–South that some will remember for its restaurant, The Viking.