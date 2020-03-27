About one mile of water main along Eddie and Park Road, from Sappington to Gravois roads, will be replaced over the next several weeks ahead of a St. Louis County road project.
Missouri American Water will invest $1.5 million to replace 6-inch cast iron water main originally installed in the 1950s with 16-inch ductile iron main.
“This stretch of water main along Eddie and Park has a history of breaks, and with St. Louis County planning a road project here, it makes sense for us to replace the main now,” said Missouri American Water Senior Project Engineer Christopher Parrish.
Work generally will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure.
Streets with ongoing water main replacement projects may face lane restrictions and increased traffic, so travelers are encouraged to find alternate routes where possible.
Once a main is replaced, contractors for Missouri American Water will construct temporary road patches to allow traffic flow. Permanent road repair, as well as restoration of any other yard and property damage caused by the work, will begin within 90 days of the main’s replacement. This allows for the ground to properly settle so that restoration work is successful.
For more information, contact Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.