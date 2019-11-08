Back and bigger than ever, Eat Drink Love (formerly named “I Heart Food & Wine”) will be held on Sunday, Nov. 10, and feature food and beverage tastings from top local restaurants, breweries and wine distributors.
New for 2019, the event will also feature cocktails from leading area mixologists. The event will be held at St. Louis’ Four Seasons hotel.
Now in its seventh year, this popular, annual event has grown to become St. Louis’ premier food and beverage tasting fundraiser. Founded by local restaurant owners Jenn and Mark Hinkle in honor of their son Ollie, who lost his battle with Congenital Heart Defects (CHD) at age one, Eat Drink Love benefits the foundation started in his memory, the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation. The foundation offers year-round programming and fundraising initiatives to provide loving support and services to heart families, education and funding for leading pediatric heart research.
Eat Drink Love is the foundation’s signature fundraising event, and a sample list of 2019 participants include:
Balkan Treat Box, Brasserie by Niche, Cinder House, The Clover and the Bee, Elmwood, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, Mai Lee, Olio, Olive & Oak, Pappy’s Smokehouse, Polite Society, Sidney Street Café, and more.
Distributors and Breweries include: A. Bommarito Wines, Civil Life, 4 Hands Brewing Company, F & R Wine Imports, Lorbert Imports, Old Bakery Beer, Trademark Wines, Urban Chestnut and more.
“While one in 100 newborns are diagnosed with a CHD each year, pediatric heart research is grossly underfunded and support for heart families is lacking,” said Jenn Hinkle, founder and executive director of the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation and Ollie’s mom. “We know first hand the great struggle and heartache many children with CHD and their families face, and that’s why we’re committed to strengthening heart families and making a difference in their fight against CHD.”
This year, the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation expanded its support of heart families to provide ‘Heart Talk’ events for heart parents – roundtable discussions featuring leading local healthcare professionals on important CHD topics.
The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation has also expanded its funding of free mental health services for heart parents through a program with St. Louis Children’s Hospital, among many other services and events for heart families.
“We continue to be so grateful for our great friends and colleagues in the restaurant community who have truly embraced this cause,” said Mark Hinkle, foundation founder and co-owner of Webster Groves’ restaurants Olive & Oak and The Clover and the Bee. “Each year they help us outdo the year before, and put on a fun, heartfelt event that helps to support area heart families.”
Eat Drink Love is expected to sell out in 2019. Tickets can be purchased at www.theohhf.org. More information on the Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation can be found on its website, Facebook or Instagram.