The expense of operating its Early Childhood Education Center continues to grow for the Affton School District, with the most recent year showing the biggest annual deficit since the program started in 2012.
The Affton School Board at its Feb. 4 meeting approved tuition increases for the ECE that the district hopes will keep annual deficits — which have averaged $150,000 per year — from growing larger while it tries to sort out a way of eliminating the red ink.
A report reviewed by the board showed that the $722,700 the ECE generated from tuition and reimbursements from the Special School District fell $194,586 short of expenses, which were comprised mostly from employee salaries and benefits.
When the district formed the ECE, it was hoped that the preschool would sustain itself with little to no impact on the district’s budget, except for utility costs. That hasn’t happened and the gap between revenues and expenses has widened.
Board Member Michael McNeil, who was on the board when the ECE was initiated and was one of its biggest supporters, asked Superintendent Travis Bracht, “Do we still think the ECE is a good investment?” Bracht said for the short term, the district can afford to support the ECE.
“I think trying to get revenues to keep pace (with tuition increases) is a good strategy for now. Five or 10 years down the road, we may have to re-evaluate,” Bracht said.
The board approved monthly tuition increases of three percent for all full-day and half-day students. It will now cost a family $840 per month to send a child to the ECE for five, full days per week. That is up from $821.
Bracht said it was concerning that full-day, five-day enrollment at the ECE dropped from 37 students to 27 students. After Care tuition and ECE Summer School tuition were also increased by three percent.
The district provides a limited number of scholarships for low-income families to send their children to the ECE, using federal dollars.
District Buys Three Repeater Towers For Radio Communications
The board approved the expenditure of $198,903 for the installation of three repeater towers to be placed throughout the district’s properties and ensure 98 percent coverage for its radios.
The radio system in large part is in place for the bus system, but other district operations require radio communication as well.
WirelessUSA will install the towers, which will employ Motorola unit. About 20 radios will be purchased at $500 to $1,000 each, which is not included in the total.
The Motorola units are considered to be most compatible with local first-response agencies.