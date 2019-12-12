Judd, Earlene M. (nee Evans) 82, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of Leroy “John” Judd, Jr.; dear mother of Michael (Lisa) Burbes, Mark (Kimberly) Clements, Lisa Foster and Lynda Clements (John Sturm). She was the proud grandmother of Lyndsey, Sarah, Vincent, Hannah, Joshua, Hope, Benjamin and Emily. She was the proud great grandmother of Kaydence and Rory and a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
She served as State Representative District 104 from 1981-1983. She served on St. Louis County Highways Department Board and as Lemay Republican Committeewoman from 1984-1996. She was also on the State Committee. She served as campaign manager for Senator Jim Lembke and as President of the South County Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association from 2009-2011. She served as President of the Rosati Council Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.
In her memory, please send donations to Life Well International, 4355 Ventura Place Drive, St. Louis MO 63128.