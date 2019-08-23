The St. Louis County Police Department is one of 50 police departments throughout the state of Missouri participating in “Saturation Saturday” on Saturday, Aug. 24.
“Saturation Saturday” is a high-visibility evening where police departments step up their driving while intoxication enforcement efforts to remind communities they are out in full force and looking for impaired drivers.
This public awareness campaign is meant to serve as a reminder: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Police departments throughout the St. Louis region, along with the Missouri Department of Transportation and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will meet at 7 p.m. on the night of “Saturday Saturday” on Aug. 24 for a Roll Call Briefing.
Law enforcement officials, safety coalition members and victims of impaired driving will gather prior to the enforcement efforts and hold a quick press conference prior to officers deploying for the evening’s enforcement efforts that begin at 8 p.m. The St. Louis Regional Roll Call Briefing will be held at Congregation Temple Israel, 1 Rabbi Alvan D Rubin Drive, located on Ladue Road, just east of Spoede.
“Saturation Saturday” is a campaign being held in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over” campaign.
“Saturation Saturday” started in 2017 in St. Louis and is now in its third year. Campaign efforts have continued to grow, extending to states including New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, Connecticut, Indiana and Arkansas.