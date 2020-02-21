Dr. Sonali Jain, MD, practices with SSM Health Medical Group at its Sunset Hills location. Dr. Jain is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and holds a focused practice designation in pediatric and adolescent gynecology. She earned her medical degree from Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, India, and did her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Dr. Jain is an ABOG fellow with the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a member of the Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Delhi. Dr. Jain has a special interest in adolescents, minimally invasive surgery and menopause.
The practice was developed to expand its exceptional health care services to those who live and work in Crestwood, Sunset Hills and surrounding areas. It is also well-supported by a strong network of medical specialists for patients who need referrals.
“I think that prevention is the best way to practice medicine. If you visit your doctor for those general wellness check-ups, a lot of medical issues can be prevented,” said Dr. Jain.
“I love to be able to be on the journey with a new mom early in her pregnancy, follow her through that experience and deliver her baby. It is always a miraculous thing to experience. Every birth is so special,” Dr. Jain continued.
3555 Sunset Office Dr., Ste. 107
Sunset Hills • 314-238-9000