Kristina M. Anderson, MD, is a board-certified family medicine physician with SSM Health Medical Group at its Arnold location. She graduated medical school and completed her residency at the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Dr. Anderson believes in a wholistic approach to treating patients of all ages and has clinical interests in women’s health, pediatrics, chronic diseases, preventive care, steroid/joint injections and skin biopsies. Dr. Anderson regularly participates and is very active in medical missions that provide health care services to those in need in Haiti.
The practice was developed to expand its exceptional health care services to individuals who live and work in Arnold, Fenton and surrounding areas. It is also well-supported by a strong network of medical specialists for patients who need referrals.
The practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Patients can ask questions, see test results and request appointments. We use this technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs.
“My goal is to provide quality, evidence-based care to individuals and families through personalized, compassionate care. I find joy in taking care of any concern that comes my way in patients of all ages. Caring for the whole person and the whole family is the best part of my job,” said Dr. Anderson.
1296 Jeffco Blvd.
Arnold • 314-321-8600