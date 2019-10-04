Lakshmi Dundoo, M.D., offers a full range of obstetric and gynecology services from adolescence to childbirth, and through menopause. “Our mission is to provide the highest quality comprehensive health care for women of all ages,” Dr. Dundoo said. “We are devoted to addressing the individual needs and demands of patients in a warm and caring environment.”
The practice emphasizes preventative care and uses the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities such as advanced minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical procedures.
She provides the full range of obstetrical and postpartum care and the practice’s gynecological care includes routine annual examinations, contraceptive counseling, cancer screenings, infertility evaluation and many other services.
Dr. Dundoo’s practice is a provider of da Vinci® surgery, a state-of-the-art robotic assisted method of performing gynecologic procedures. Traditional open gynecological surgery, using a large incision, can cause significant pain, trauma and a long recovery process. Da Vinci® or robotic surgery uses smaller incisions that minimize pain and risk and increase the likelihood of a fast recovery and excellent clinical outcomes. Complex surgeries such as removal of large fibroid uteri, endometriosis, etc. can be safely done through small incisions with less downtime and a quick recovery to routine activity.
Lakshmi Dundoo, M.D.
2900 Lemay Ferry Rd., Suite 228
314-487-5227