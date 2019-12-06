High winds on Monday, Dec. 2, downed a large tree limb that took out a live electric power line on the Affton School District’s bus lot, located near the administration building at 8701 Mackenzie Road.
There were no injuries, but classes were cancelled as a result of the power line falling across three school buses and making bus access from the lot a safety issue. The incident was discovered by district transportation staff just after 6 a.m.
“It was soon determined that we did not have access to enough of our bus fleet to ensure the safe and timely arrival of our students that morning,” stated District Community Relations Director Erica Chandler. “We appreciate the quick actions of our staff to ensure their safety and the understanding of our families as the determination was made to cancel school under these unusual conditions.”
Ameren Missouri had the potentially dangerous situation under control later Monday morning.
At the board of education’s regular meeting the next evening on Dec. 3, Superintendent Travis Bracht said one of the buses struck by the tree limb “may not be serviceable.” He said the district possibly could have held classes at some schools, but “if we determine to close one school, we close all of them. It’s a much simpler process.”
The incident — deemed an “emergency” — means the district has now cancelled classes twice and will have to make them up later. Bracht said the make-up days will be May 26 and 27.
Allen Gains Another PLTW Honor
The Affton School Board and administration on Dec. 3 took time to recognize Affton High School’s Career and Technical Education Coordinator Marilyn Allen for her recent designation as Outstanding Educational Leader by Project Lead The Way.
Project Lead The Way is a national organization that pairs educators and industry leaders in developing technical curricula for local schools. Allen introduced the program to the Affton District 10 years ago and has led it since.
State Rep. Doug Beck, a former Affton School Board member, attended the meeting and presented Allen with a resolution honoring her.
“It’s easy to do when you have the support of the community,” Allen said in accepting the resolution and a plaque from the board.
In 2017, Project Lead The Way also honored Allen for her innovation and success.
Three School Board Seats Available
Affton School Board seats occupied by Thomas Bellavia, Susan Casaleggi and Patricia Zahn will expire in April. The public filing period for filling the seats opens Dec. 17.
None of the seated members have yet indicated whether they will seek reelection. Candidates may file at the district office, 8701 Mackenzie Road, during business hours. Filing closes Jan. 21.