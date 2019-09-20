“Affton Gives Back” is this year’s theme for the annual Affton Community Days Parade, set for Saturday, Sept. 21. To promote this theme, parade entrants donated food or non-perishable items that will be passed on to local food pantries.
The annual parade will travel 1.6 miles beginning at Affton High School at 10 a.m.., led by Col. Jon Belmar and Capt. Melissa Webb of the St. Louis County Police Department.
This year’s Grand Marshal is John LoCascio, owner of John’s Shoe Repair.
The judges’ location will be fronting the Church at Affton, 9607 Gravois Road. Parade winners will be announced via the Affton Chamber of Commerce website and also its Facebook page.
After the parade, be sure to visit the Bayless Music Boosters Barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at Bayless Elementary School. Hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chips, water, soda, candy and baked goods will be served.
Additionally, Affton Plaza, at the intersection of Gravois and Mackenzie roads, will host “Food Trucks on Parade” from noon until 6 p.m. Food trucks will include Guerrilla Foods, Go Gyro Go, Mission Taco Truck, Doggie Mac’s, Essentially Fries, Fire & Ice Cream, The Sweet Divine, and Four Hands Brewery.