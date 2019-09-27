Due to 2019 being a reassessment year for St. Louis County, most residents in the Affton School District – as well as most in the county – will be receiving a steeper tax bill in the coming weeks.
But the district, partly due to state law and because of its desire to take it easy on taxpayers, is doing its part to ease the year-end financial pain.
At a Sept. 24 special meeting, the Affton School Board voted unanimously to set the 2019 tax rate at $5.401 per $100 of assessed value. The rate is 55 cents lower than last year’s rate.
“It’s the Hancock Amendment working as designed,” said Affton School Board Member and Finance Committee Chair Michael McNeil.
McNeil was referring to Missouri’s Hancock Amendment, which limits the amount of property taxes that can be used to fund local government or local taxing jurisdictions such as school districts. Each year, school districts must set the new rate based on county assessments to make sure they aren’t collecting too much in property taxes.
A board pledge in 2017 to roll back property tax rates 35 cents that it has kept for two years also contributed to the lower rate.
“Due to an increase in assessed valuation of properties in our community, the Affton School District is further reducing our tax rate,” said Affton School Board President Patricia Zahn.
“In addition, we will continue to forego funds that would be made possible by Prop I, an operating tax levy increase approved by voters in 2016,” she continued. “The Affton Board of Education takes our commitment to fiscal responsibility very seriously, and it’s important that we help ease the tax burden on the Affton community whenever possible.”
Affton School District Finance Officer Steve Fedchak added: “With the assessment, our revenues will increase a pretty significant amount this year. With a lower blended rate, we will still gain a little more revenue than last year. That being said, the county’s tax protest process is incomplete at this point. About 85 percent of the tax appeals have been heard.”
Across-the-board assessment increases this year have generated near record numbers of appeals in St. Louis County. Assessment, not accounting for the appeals, is up 14.8 percent this year at $326.981 million.
The school district will be earmarking a larger amount – $4.2 million – for capital improvements.
“It is important that we ensure the Affton community continues to see a positive return on its investment in our students, teachers and schools,” Affton School District Superintendent Travis Bracht said. “Not only do we want to help keep our community strong, but we want to see continual improvement in our schools and in the opportunities available to our students.”
Capital projects planned for the district in the coming year include safety and security upgrades, updated marquee signage at each district building. Classrooms, hallways and learning spaces at Affton High School will also be refreshed, and there will be routine maintenance and repairs done at Rogers Middle School.