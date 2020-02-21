A New York Times story published last weekend about phonics education nationwide includes a prominent mention of Lindbergh Schools, where for years parents of students diagnosed with dyslexia have challenged Lindbergh officials over the resources provided to students.
Diane Dragan, the mother of three Lindbergh students diagnosed with dyslexia, was interviewed for the story by New York Times education reporter Dana Goldstein.
Dragan came to Goldstein’s attention after Dragan posted a letter in early November on the private Lindbergh Leaders in Literacy Facebook page. Addressed to the district’s board of education, the letter described the science of reading and urged that Lindbergh Schools leaders follow it. The letter was accompanied by the signatures of more than 200 parents.
The response to the New York Times article so far?
“It was going pretty crazy just from my Lindbergh site,” Dragan said. “It said it reached 10,000 people. Shared over 100 times from my Lindbergh site. That, I thought, was pretty impressive.”
As of Tuesday, the story had reached nearly 13,000 on the site, with 328 comments and nearly 1,000 reactions.
Titled “An Old and Contested Solution to Boost Reading Scores: Phonics,” Goldstein’s article noted that lagging student performance and newly relevant research “have prompted some educators to reconsider the ABC’s of reading instruction. Their effort gained new urgency after national test scores last year showed that only a third of American students were profficient in reading, with widening gaps between good readers and bad ones.”
Dragan said the New York Times article marks a big moment for the movement she’s led.
“It lets Lindbergh know that this is a big deal,” she said. “It may not be just Lindbergh, but what we are doing in this district, what the parents are doing, is front page New York Times news.”
Although a high percentage of Lindbergh School students in grades K-3 were identified as at-risk for dyslexia last year through an inaugural state-mandated dyslexia screening, Lindbergh has since significantly cut the number of students identifying as at-risk for the learning disability, according to Lindbergh Schools spokeswoman Beth Johnston.
“This growth and improvement is due first and foremost to the amazing work of our teachers and reading specialists,” she said. “It is also due to the addition of phonics tools that are helping our youngest readers not only read for meaning, but also decode new words in a more structured and systematic way.”
Early in her story, Goldstein framed the conflict between Dragan and school district officials as a dispute between proponents of the “science of reading,” (which emphasizes phonics education) and “balanced literacy,” a theory embraced by education professionals that holds that students can learn to read through exposure to a wide range of books that appeal to them, “without too much emphasis on technically complex texts or sounding out words,” Goldstein wrote.
Goldstein noted in her story that the school district in Washington, D.C., which heavily promotes phonics training, is one of only two jurisdictions, along with Mississippi, to increase average reading scores on National Assessment of Educational Progress tests between 2017 and 2019.
“Parents in suburban St. Louis are looking for similar results,” Goldstein wrote. “More than a third of kindergarten to third-grade students in the highly regarded Lindbergh school district tested as ‘at risk’ for dyslexia last spring, after Missouri instituted mandatory screening. Angry district residents sent an open letter to the school board in November, demanding that the district embrace the science of reading.”
In summarizing an interview with Tara Sparks, Lindbergh Schools curriculum director, Goldstein wrote that the district “said it had added a new phonics sequence in the early elementary grades and retrained some teachers. But it stands by its broader balanced literacy approach, which it said gives teachers the autonomy to tailor instruction to students at all levels.”
Tutoring Needed
Dragan told the New York Times that “well-off parents in her area regularly pay thousands of dollars to have their children taught intensive phonics at private tutoring centers.”
In recent months, some Lindbergh parents have expressed concerns about the results of a state-mandated dyslexia screening test administered last year to students in kindergarten through grade three. On average, between 15 and 20 percent of any school population would be expected to test as at-risk for dyslexia.
Dragan said the fact that more than 40 percent of Lindbergh students tested as at-risk for the disability indicates problems with the district approach toward literacy, but Missouri education officials admit there were glitches in the data collection and that the first year of testing yielded results that weren’t necessarily “true indicators” of how many students are at-risk for dyslexia.
Lindbergh has since announced it has dramatically cut the number of students identified as at-risk for dyslexia, as shown by the results of the latest tests administered in the 2019-20 school year, which were revealed publicly on Feb. 11.
Craig Hamby, the district director of elementary education, who presented the data at the Lindbergh Schools Board of Education meeting, showed examples of improvements by individual grades. For instance, during testing in the 2018-19 school year, 37% of district kindergarten students were identified as high-risk for dyslexia.
A year later, that percentage fell to 12% of district kindergarten students who identified as high-risk for dyslexia, according to numbers Hamby provided.
Hamby said credit for the improvement goes to district teachers, a renewed emphasis on phonemic awareness and reliance on the “Sonday” program, a phonics-based reading curriculum for early grade school students.