Lindbergh Schools gained a total of 98 new students with the start of the new school year. Total enrollment for the 2019-20 school year rose to 7,106 students, according to the district’s latest figures.
But the growth rate for the district has slowed sharply compared to previous school years, according to Brian McKenney, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources.
In working with a consulting group hired last year, the school district has sought to predict future rates of growth, McKenney told the Lindbergh Schools Board during a meeting Tuesday night.
“And we believe we’ll see the trendline going down, rather than up,” McKenney said.
In previous years, the district’s influx of new students hovered around 150 per year, McKenney said.
The district last year hired MGT Consultant Group to develop a strategic plan for the next five years.
The public sector consulting firm has looked at the factors behind the drop in enrollment growth, including a decline in birth rates in both St. Louis County and the school district, McKenney said.
Since the rate of growth is coming down, that suggests it might be the result of a “plateau,” McKenney said.
After performing an analysis, MGT determined that the biggest factor for the district’s previous years’ growth was its rate of “capture,” or the district’s ability to recruit children already living in the district who had previously attended private school or other educational settings.
“It might have gotten to a saturation point at some point,” McKenney said, “where we were bringing in as many students as we can.”
Another factor in the slowing growth rate: A shortage of available housing for families wanting to move to the district.
“There are a lot of people who’d like to buy houses in the Lindbergh School District, but there are not necessarily houses to buy,” he said.
Lindbergh’s six grade schools posted the largest new student enrollment, with a net gain of 78, pushing enrollment to 3,235, according to district figures.
Sappington Elementary posted the biggest gain for the new school year, with a net increase of 37 students.
The two middle schools recorded a net gain of 27 new students, with total enrollment reaching 1,674 students.
Sperreng Middle School posted the largest gain, with 48 new students, boosting its enrollment from last year to 961.
Truman Middle School posted a loss of 21 students, with total reported enrollment of 713.
Meanwhile, Lindbergh High School posted a net loss of seven students, with a total reported enrollment for the new school year of 2,197.