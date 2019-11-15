The Affton School Board at its Nov. 12 meeting agreed to extend a $2.12 million contract to a Sunset Hills-based firm for renovating and building an addition to Rogers Middle School.
K&S Associates submitted the lowest base bid among six submitted for the project, which will include an addition to the front of the existing building that will feature a secure front entrance and administration area. The existing offices will be renovated into a Project Lead the Way classroom and a new nurse’s office.
New flooring and paint will be applied throughout the buildings, with new windows for the gymnasium. New lighting, ceilings and furniture will also be part of the package.
K&S Associates has never performed work for the Affton District to date, but it has supplied positive references and has had an initial meeting with TRi Architects, the firm that compiled the district-wide facilities upgrade master plan five years ago.
Other companies that bid were Kozeny Wagner of Arnold, United Construction of Chesterfield, Jackson Building Group of St. Louis, JE Foster Building of St. Louis and SM Wilson of St. Louis.
An additional contract for asbestos abatement at Rogers Middle School was awarded to Brock Industrial Services for $138,300. The abatement will be done in three phases - winter break, spring break and summer break - and is preparatory to the major renovation/addition.
Brock Industrial is based in Sauget, Ill. Other companies that bid included Midwest Service Group of St. Peters, Spray Services of Washington, Mo., Cenpro Services of Madison, Ill. and Advance Environmental Services of St. Louis.