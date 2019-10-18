The people of the Affton School District — 490 of them, including parents staff and students — have spoken and the Affton School Board has essentially complied with their wishes in scheduling the 2020-21 school year.
At its Oct. 15 meeting, the board adopted Option B, with a few tweaks, as represented on a mid-September on-line survey. The most talked about, both on the survey and among board members at the past meeting, was the desire to conclude the school year before Memorial Day.
May 28 is slated to be the last day of classes for the coming year, though if the district uses more than one snow day, the school year will be extended to June 1 and potentially as late as June 4.
The first snow day would be made up on Feb. 18, the President’s Day national holiday.
Other nuances of the 2020-21 district calendar include Nov. 3, Election Day, as an off day and the combination of Easter and spring break. The first semester will end with midterm exams on Dec. 22, the last day before a 10-day winter break.
“There were a bunch of surveys, and I think we’ve done a good job of getting everybody out of school for the year as early as we can,” said board member Sue Casaleggi.
“On paper, we are out before Memorial Day. That idea garnered a lot of support and if it doesn’t work as planned, we can learn from that for the next year,” said Superintendent Travis Bracht.
“We are going to see traffic jams on Aug. 24, with almost every school district having their first day of school,” Board Member Michelle Burford joked.
The Missouri Legislature decreed earlier this year that no public district may begin its school year earlier than Aug. 24 in an effort to extend the summer tourism season.
The Affton District was one of a very few districts that took the democratic approach to assembling the schedule through the use of the ThoughtExchange digital survey software.