I think it might be time to look at this squirrel issue from a different angle. The little buggers are destructive! They chew on our deck, the swing set for our grandchildren, the aluminum wires that attach our chain link fence to the horizontal top pipe, the flexible line from our gas source to our grill, our plastic watering can and just about anything else you can mention.
I’ve been told that if they don’t chew and wear their evil teeth down, their teeth just keep growing. Our cars are garaged, but our neighbors down the street have their cars outside and on multiple occasions have had the squirrels build nests in their engine compartments and chew on the car wires causing hundreds of dollars in damage, not to mention the inconvenience of their cars not starting.
We recently had our deck restained. The painters told us the squirrels don’t like the taste of new stain. We’re going to find out if they were right.
A former coworker of mine once told me squirrels are just rats with bushy tails. I think he was right on!
Steven Schulz - Affton