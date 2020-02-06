Jordan, Dennis R. passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 78. He was surrounded by family and friends. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife Victoria (Schottel), his son Jason, daughter Christina Goalby, son Clayton (Michele), daughter Caroline (Scott) Miller, and grandchildren; Alexandra, Bradley, Drew, Jordan, Katherine, Claudia, and Teddy. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Mildred Jordan and sister Linda.
Dennis was born on March 7, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri and remained a lifelong resident. Dennis was a graduate of Affton High School before attending the University of Missouri - Columbia where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He was a devoted member and benefactor of Sigma-Alpha-Epsilon Fraternity and later the U.S. Army Reserve.
Dennis married his wife Victoria on April 30, 1966 and the two recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary with family. Dennis started his career with Upjohn, Warner Chilcott, and Smith Scharff Paper before starting his own company, Marketing-Midwest LLC, and retiring after 31 years.
He was an inaugural member of the Affton Bass Club. Reports suggest they did not catch many fish but good times were had by all. Dennis was a volunteer for The Affton Christian Food Pantry and member of Mary Mother of the Church for 30 years for which he served several years on the parish council. Above all, Dennis was happiest surrounded by his children and grandchildren, whom he dearly loved when not busy in the kitchen creating infamous delicacies.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123) followed by Celebration of Life Mass. Internment at Sunset Memorial will commence thereafter. In lieu of
flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the South County Family YMCA in memory of Dennis.