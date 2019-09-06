Late last year, the Sunset Hills Golf Course was donated to the City of Sunset Hills and declared a public park.
City Administrator Eric Sterman said, “The city plans to hold a public hearing on whether to allow the rugby club to build their facility, since it would be private use on public land.”
But there were no public input meetings. And in February, the city entered into a 25 year renewable lease agreement with the club in a closed door meeting. The next day, the Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Commission says that he was not informed of the rugby lease and that the Park Board did not have any input on this matter — which is mandated by city ordinance.
If he was unaware of the rugby proposal, how was the public supposed to know?
In March, residents were sent a land-use survey for the park — the response was overwhelmingly passive use, not a rugby complex.
The mayor and board continue to disregard resident interests and now plan a private sports complex on public land that will bring disruptive and dangerous traffic, worsen flooding and cost the city money in perpetuity. Why? Email the mayor and Board of Alderman and demand Answers.
Sunset Hills