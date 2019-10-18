Thank you Dana Saylor, for sharing the article called “Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth” (Sept. 20 Mailbag). The one interesting part, near the end of the article says, “While rising carbon dioxide concentrations in the air can be beneficial for plants, it is also the chief culprit of climate change.”
The piece continues by saying that CO2 gas has increased since the industrial age due to fossil fuel burning and is reaching concentrations not seen in at least 500,000 years.
Since CO2 can be lethal in high concentrations, I find this disturbing. Our natural world is crumbling around us, and most of the decimation is due to human interference. Dealing with climate change isn’t easy, but we must start trying to find more sustainable ways to live so nature can survive and provide humans what they need to exist.
Affton