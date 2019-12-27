The Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards Auction and Gala Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the LiUNA Event Center, 4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.
The annual event will be an evening of entertainment and enjoyment, and recognition of this year’s award recipients. The chamber is currently accepting nominations for citizen of the year, business of the year, member of the year, new member of the year and the community improvement award.
Listen to the award recipients as they recount highlights of the year, hear about the decisions that have impacted the community for the better and applaud those who make the Crestwood and Sunset Hills areas a better place to live.
Tickets are $65 each and the evening will help raise funds for the chamber’s scholarship program and annual operations.
The chamber’s January luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
New members will be introduced and the mayor will give an update about current events in Sunset Hills and Crestwood. This month’s sponsor of the monthly luncheon, the Sunset Hills Department of Parks and Recreation, will also share about some of the programs and events the department puts on that positively impact residents’ lives.
For more information or to register or purchase tickets for the Awards Auction and Gala Banquet or the January membership luncheon, call 314-843-8545, email info@ourchamber.com or visit www.ourchamber.com.
Fenton Area Chamber of Commerce
The Fenton Chamber of Commerce will hold its January luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Andre’s Sunset Hills, 13366 W. Watson Road.
The chamber will host its eighth annual Pancake Breakfast on Friday, Jan. 24, 8 to 9:15 a.m., at Culver’s, 1024 Bowles Ave. in Fenton. Cost is $10 for members, $20 for guests.
For more information, visit www.fentonmochamber.com.