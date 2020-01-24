The Crestwood-Sunset Hills Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards Auction and Gala Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the LiUNA Event Center, 4532 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.
The annual event will recognize this year’s award recipients. The chamber will give awards for citizen of the year, business of the year, member of the year, new member of the year and the community improvement award.
Listen to the award recipients as they recount highlights of the year, hear about the decisions that have impacted the community for the better and applaud those who make the Crestwood and Sunset Hills areas a better place. Tickets are $65 each and the evening will help raise funds for the chamber’s scholarship program and annual operations.
For more information or to register or purchase tickets for the Awards Auction and Gala Banquet, call 314-843-8545, email info@ourchamber.com or visit www.ourchamber.com.