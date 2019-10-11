Crestwood aldermen unanimously voted to set the city’s 2019 property tax rates at 59.8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for residential property, and 82.1 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for commercial property.
The board’s action on Sept. 24 represents a rollback of 10 cents for residential property and 4.3 cents for commercial property, confirmed City Administrator Kris Simpson.
“Crestwood officials were pleased to be able to lower the city’s tax rates this year, and to continue to offer one of the lower tax rates in St. Louis County for municipal and fire services,” said Mayor Grant Mabie.
“I believe Crestwood is one of the best value communities in the region, as Crestwood delivers comprehensive high quality services to its residents, including police patrol, EMS, fire response, fire marshal services, code enforcement, public works and recreational opportunities through our seven parks, community center and aquatic center,” Mabie added.
Also set by Crestwood board members was a rate of 74.3 cents per $100 for personal property.