Crestwood voters will face potential renewal of the city’s existing half-cent capital improvement sales tax in 2020 on the April 7 municipal ballot.
At the city’s Dec. 10 board meeting, aldermen unanimously approved seeking voter renewal of the sales tax known as Proposition 1.
The half-cent sales tax was first approved by Crestwood residents in 1993, with a 15-year sunset provision. In 2002, Crestwood residents renewed the sales tax. The tax currently is set to expire during 2023.
Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson said the half-cent capital improvement sales tax is presently levied in nearly every municipality in St. Louis County, and in most cities across Missouri. Crestwood levies a half-cent parks and storm water sales tax, too.
“This (Prop 1) ballot measure just keeps in place our existing capital improvement sales tax, and is not a tax increase,” said Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie.
Mabie said funds from the capital improvements sales tax have been used by city representatives for nearly 30 years as a primary financial source for road repairs or reconstruction, purchases of fire trucks, snow equipment and police cars, as well as various major building improvements, such as roofs and HVAC systems.
“So long as we have roads in Crestwood, we will need this revenue source. Without it, we could not fund annual maintenance on our road network, maintain our infrastructure, or afford to buy snow plows,” said Simpson.
He said city staffers plan to provide additional Prop 1 details for residents over the coming months. Board members are considering asking voters to continue the capital improvement sales tax with no expiration date.
Yolklore Requests License for “Liquidation Libations”
Also during the Dec. 10 board meeting, aldermen approved a request for a liquor license from Mary Bogacki, managing officer of Yolklore restaurant and catering company at 8958 Watson Road. Representatives of this fast-casual breakfast and brunch restaurant said they wanted to offer canned alcohol beverages as a way of expanding dining room options.
Tree Removal Vendor Re-Approved
The contract with Crestwood’s tree removal contractor, Gamma Tree Experts, was set to expire on Dec. 31. After requesting bids this fall, aldermen at the Dec. 10 board meeting approved a new three-year contract with Gamma for a total budget not to exceed $30,000 per year.