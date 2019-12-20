Crestwood Police Sgt. Kent Meier received the 2019 Chief Frank Arnoldy Outstanding Service Award on Dec. 10. The annual award is given to a member of the city’s police department for service above and beyond what’s expected.
Former Police Chief Frank Arnoldy served Crestwood for more than 44 years, and he was believed to have set the ultimate example of dedication, work ethic and service to the police department and the community.
Crestwood Police Detective Michael Ford became the first-ever recipient of this service award during December 2018.
Recipients receive a plaque, a check from the city and their name added to the Chief Frank Arnoldy Outstanding Service Award plaque in the police station.
Meier joined the Crestwood Police Department as a patrolman during July 1997, serving as acting supervisor for his squad when the sergeant wasn’t on duty. He transferred to the Detective Bureau during January 2007 where he served as detective and as the department’s juvenile officer.
Crestwood Police Chief Ron Compton said Meier was promoted to sergeant and assigned to field operations during June 2008. He is responsible for the professional and effective delivery of police services of his squad, and is a first line supervisor for the department.
Compton said in addition to Meier’s sergeant responsibilities, he took on several collateral duties within the department.
“He’s in charge of the maintenance and certification of the department’s breathalyzer, and makes sure officers are properly trained and certified as operators,” Compton added.
The chief stated that for several years Meier has written grant applications that allowed the police department to purchase equipment and vehicles for officers that may not have been affordable otherwise.
Most recently, Meier became a firearms instructor for the department. Compton said in a brief time Meier has implemented new firearms training, including the transition to new holsters.
Sergeants and command staffers are asked for recommendations for potential Frank Arnoldy Award recipients around Nov. 1 each year.
Arnoldy retired from Crestwood police service during February 2018. He joined the Crestwood Police Department in 1973, and worked his way through the ranks before becoming chief in February 2014.