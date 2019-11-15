Winners of the 2019 Crestwood Night Out, Bonnie and Gordon Smith, were awarded a plaque at the Nov. 12 Crestwood aldermen meeting.
Crestwood Night Out is an annual event sponsored by Crestwood Police Department officers to deter crime by strengthening neighborhood bonds and friendships. For the occasion, neighborhoods organize block parties, ice cream socials, cookouts and events for children.
Each year, one get-together is selected as the party that best represents the spirit of Crestwood Night Out. A plaque also hangs in the police department lobby with the names of the winners from each year.
Bonnie Smith said it was the first time her family had hosted a Night Out gathering, and that she is looking forward to coordinating another one.