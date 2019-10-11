They city of Crestwood is moving forward on repairs to its government center that was damaged by a water main break two months ago.
Flooding from the Aug. 10 water main break adjacent to the building ruined service areas including court administration, the city clerk, the fire department’s basement, the police department’s basement, public works, human resources, the board of aldermen chambers and interior hallways. Some areas since were found to need asbestos removal.
The city has contracted with Navigate Building Solutions for construction management services. Additionally, aldermen will work with Bond Architects, LLC, to help with certain aspects of reconstruction.
Top Budget Award
For the third year in a row, Crestwood officials earned an award from the Government Finance Officers Association for budget planning and design.
Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson said the award places Crestwood in the top 6 percent in both the U.S. and Canada for its budgeting.
“This is the third year in a row we’ve won this award,” Simpson said. “I hope this reassures residents that our financial matters are an open book.”
To receive the award, cities must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines regarding the budget’s efficacy as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.